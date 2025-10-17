'Family Matters' Actor Represents Himself at Extradition Hearing

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Actor Darius McCrary, best known for his role as Eddie Winslow in “Family Matters,” was appointed a public defender by the court after he initially represented himself at the start of an extradition hearing. (10/17/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?