Carly Gregg is a fifteen-year-old girl facing a potential life sentence for allegedly murdering her mother and attempting to kill her stepfather. Why would a seemingly normal teenage girl be compelled to commit these crimes? This episode of the Court TV Podcast takes you inside the courtroom as Heath Smylie, the defendant’s stepfather and surviving victim, testifies in the case against her on 9/17/2024.

