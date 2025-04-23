Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Delphi Murders Newly Released Evidence | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Posted at 8:00 AM, April 23, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

After Richard Allen is found guilty, Vinnie Politan examines critical documents recently unsealed in the case of Abby Williams and Libby German. The episode reveals chilling details from convicted murderer Allen’s interviews, the crime scene, and evidence linking him to the murders.

To catch up on the facts, CLICK HERE. (https://www.courttv.com/tag/richard-allen/)

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

