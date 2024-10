As Carly Gregg’s trial continues, Vinnie Politan dissects her body language, her mental health, and what happened the day she shot her mother and stepfather. Vinnie Politan and his expert guests analyze Carly Gregg’s body language in footage following the shooting of her mother, Ashley Smylie. They also examine Carly’s relationship with her stepfather, Heath Smylie, and the severity of Carly’s mental health issues.

