Docs: Shanna Gardner imagined slitting ex’s throat in texts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Court TV) — Texts with friends are included with new evidence released in the prosecution’s case against Shanna Gardner, who is accused of murdering her ex-husband, Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan.

Gardner and her second husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana, are charged with hiring Henry Tenon to murder Bridegan, who was shot to death on Feb. 16, 2022. Tenon, who initially pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against Gardner and Saldana, withdrew his plea and will now go to trial.

On Monday, prosecutors released more evidence in their case against Gardner, including text messages she allegedly exchanged with friends. At a May 2024 hearing, those texts were referenced when testimony revealed that Gardner and her friend, Kimberly Jensen, would allegedly use code words like “funeral potatoes” and “doing magic” to discuss a potential murder-for-hire.

In one text exchange, where Gardner says she’s had a bad day, Jensen replies, “I’m still trying to send stupid to prison. If I can’t make a casserole, prison is the next best option.” Prosecutors say Gardner frequently referred to Bridegan as “stupid” with friends.

Bridegan and Gardner shared custody of two children; Gardner’s frustration with their arrangement is clear in one text where she says, “Just when I think doing this whole one week off/on thing is such a good idea. It gives me such great pleasure imagining slitting his throat.”

Jensen has not been charged in connection with the case, but prosecutors included a text exchange in the evidence that shows her asking about hiring a hitman with another person. Jensen tells the friend, “Shanna needs a guy. … The kind that performs permanent disappearing acts on certain people. Know any magicians?”

Prosecutors also released the content of a “controlled call,” where someone working with police called Saldana. The caller, whose name was redacted in documents reviewed by Court TV, told Saldana that the “ATF” had forced their way into a residence and that multiple items were taken. In the call, Saldana denied having anything in the home.

Gardner and Saldana no longer face a potential death sentence if they’re convicted; prosecutors withdrew their intent to seek the death penalty shortly after Tenon began to have doubts about cooperating with the prosecution.

Gardner and Saldana’s trial is scheduled to begin in August.