Donna Adelson Motion Hearing | Court TV Podcast

Posted at 11:20 AM, March 3, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

More than a decade after the murder of FSU Law Professor Dan Markel, authorities have uncovered a murder-for-hire plot orchestrated by Dan’s former brother-in-law Charlie Adelson. Prosecutors allege that Charlie’s mother, Donna, also played a role in having the father of her grandchildren killed. With four people already convicted for their roles in this murder, Donna Adelson prepares to face a jury herself. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features a motion hearing from 2/26/2025, where Donna Adelson takes the stand, seeking pretrial release.

For more on the Murder of Dan Markel, CLICK HERE.

all podcast episodes

More In:

Related Stories

Donna Adelson testifies during a pretrial hearing
play button

Donna Adelson Claims She Wasn’t Trying to Flee to Vietnam

Donna Adelson took the stand to ask for bond, but was she believable in her claims about why she was trying to fly to Vietnam? More

old woman looks lost on the stand while news anchors offer analysis
play button

Donna Adelson Bond Hearing: Biggest Moments

Donna Adelson testified at a motions hearing where she described life behind bars. She wants to be let out on bail ahead of her June... More

Donna Adelson testifies
play button

Donna Adelson on Vietnam Flight: ‘I Wasn’t Afraid of Being Arrested’

Donna Adelson explained why she and her husband were trying to board a flight to Vietnam when she was arrested on murder charges. More

TOP STORIES

Blake Linkous mugshot
Donna Adelson testifies