Donna Adelson Motion Hearing | Court TV Podcast

More than a decade after the murder of FSU Law Professor Dan Markel, authorities have uncovered a murder-for-hire plot orchestrated by Dan’s former brother-in-law Charlie Adelson. Prosecutors allege that Charlie’s mother, Donna, also played a role in having the father of her grandchildren killed. With four people already convicted for their roles in this murder, Donna Adelson prepares to face a jury herself. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features a motion hearing from 2/26/2025, where Donna Adelson takes the stand, seeking pretrial release.

