Donna Adelson's 'Jail Daughter': Harvey Reminded Me of 'Someone from Mafia'

Drina Bernhardt, Donna Adelson's 'jail daughter' joins the 'Surviving the Survivor' podcast with Joel Waldman and recalls speaking to Donna Adelson's husband, Havey, on the phone saying 'he reminded me of someone... from the mafia.' (11/6/25) MORE