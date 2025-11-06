Donna Adelson's 'Jail Daughter': Harvey Reminded Me of 'Someone from Mafia'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Drina Bernhardt, Donna Adelson's 'jail daughter' joins the 'Surviving the Survivor' podcast with Joel Waldman and recalls speaking to Donna Adelson's husband, Havey, on the phone saying 'he reminded me of someone... from the mafia.' (11/6/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?