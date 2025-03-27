Donna Adelson wants storyline in daughter’s book excluded from trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Scripps News Tallahassee/Court TV) — Donna Adelson wants the storyline of her daughter’s book to be excluded in her upcoming trial.

Donna is charged with masterminding the murder-for-hire of her former son-in-law, FSU professor Dan Markel, who was shot and killed in his driveway in 2014. Markel was married to Donna’s daughter, Wendi Adelson, who authored a fictional book that closely resembled her real life.

Donna’s son, Charlie Adelson, has already been convicted for his role in the plot, along with Charlie’s ex-girlfriend, Katherine Magbanua, and two other men.

Donna will be back in court Thursday as her new defense team renews a motion to exclude Wendi’s book from her trial. The motion, filed by Donna’s prior defense team, was initially denied in September.

Her current counsel is arguing that additional facts were not previously known. The defense says evidence shows Wendi’s book was originally published on September 15, 2011, before she was denied her petition to relocate from Tallahassee to South Florida in 2013 with her children and the “alleged conspiracy” in 2014.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Scripps News Tallahassee, an E.W. Scripps Company, contributed to this report.