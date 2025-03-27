Donna Adelson wants storyline in daughter’s book excluded from trial

Posted at 12:33 PM, March 27, 2025
Scripps News Tallahassee Scripps News Tallahassee and Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Scripps News Tallahassee/Court TV) — Donna Adelson wants the storyline of her daughter’s book to be excluded in her upcoming trial.

Donna is charged with masterminding the murder-for-hire of her former son-in-law, FSU professor Dan Markel, who was shot and killed in his driveway in 2014. Markel was married to Donna’s daughter, Wendi Adelson, who authored a fictional book that closely resembled her real life.

wendi adelson testifies

Wendi Adelson, the ex-wife Florida State law professor Dan Markel who was shot and killed in 2014, looks at a photo displayed on a projector in the courtroom before answering a question asked about the image.

Donna’s son, Charlie Adelson, has already been convicted for his role in the plot, along with Charlie’s ex-girlfriend, Katherine Magbanua, and two other men.

MORE | What will Wendi Say at Donna Adelson’s Trial? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Donna will be back in court Thursday as her new defense team renews a motion to exclude Wendi’s book from her trial. The motion, filed by Donna’s prior defense team, was initially denied in September.

Her current counsel is arguing that additional facts were not previously known. The defense says evidence shows Wendi’s book was originally published on September 15, 2011, before she was denied her petition to relocate from Tallahassee to South Florida in 2013 with her children and the “alleged conspiracy” in 2014.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Scripps News Tallahassee, an E.W. Scripps Company, contributed to this report.

More In:

Related Stories

side by side of mother and daughter in court
play button

What will Wendi Say at Donna Adelson’s Trial? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Guest host Julia Jenaé discusses Wendi and Donna Adelson's relationship and what she might testify at Donna's trial. More

Older woman in purple jail garb looks tense.
play button

Donna Adelson Denied Bond

Donna Adelson's bond request is denied. Adelson, who faces charges related to the death of ex-son-in-law Dan Markel, was deemed a flight risk. More

Donna Adelson in court
play button

Judge Denies Donna Adelson’s Motion To Suppress Jail Call

A judge ruled that a recorded conversation between Donna Adelson and her son, Charlie, would be admissible during her murder trial. More

TOP STORIES

wendi adelson testifies
Ruby Franke during a virtual court appearance