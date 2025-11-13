IWAK S3Ep4

Ex-deputy to be sentenced for manslaughter in girlfriend’s death

Posted at 12:31 PM, November 13, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

OCALA, Fla. (Court TV) — A former sheriff’s deputy faces up to 30 years in prison after a jury convicted him of his girlfriend’s death.

In October, Leslie Boileau Jr. was convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of 25-year-old Polina Wright. Boileau is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Nov. 14.

leslie boileau testifies

Former deputy Leslie Boileau testifies in his manslaughter trial on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (Court TV)

MORE | FL v. Leslie Boileau: Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial

Ocala police found Wright dead from a single shot to the head when they responded to Boileau’s home on September 19, 2024. Investigators said Boileau told them the shooting was an accidental discharge. Boileau testified he and Wright had consumed three margaritas each at dinner before returning home and deciding to clean two firearms.

Boileau said he began cleaning his AR-15 rifle while Wright sat nearby wearing only a blanket. He testified that Wright became curious about the firearms, and he began showing her how to handle his service handgun, demonstrating dry-fire exercises and basic operation.

MORE | Ex-deputy says he was performing function test when he shot girlfriend

Boileau told the court he was performing a function test on the rifle when the fatal shot occurred. He testified that he was cradling the weapon in his arms, listening for a clicking sound as part of the test procedure, when he pulled the trigger a second time.

The former deputy said he was looking at the television, not at Wright, when the gun discharged. He immediately called 911 after realizing Wright had been shot.

Portions of this story were reported by a journalist and converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

More In:

Related Stories

OTR_Boileau
play button

Manslaughter, Mistake or Misfire?: Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial | On the Record

A deputy's girlfriend is shot between the eyes. Was it an accident, recklessness, or a crime? Cody Thomas breaks down the details. More

Leslie Boileau appears in court

FL v. Leslie Boileau: Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial

UPDATE: Former deputy Leslie Boileau was convicted of manslaughter after he fatally shot his girlfriend, Polina Wright. More

Leslie Boileau verdict
play button

Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Watch the Verdict!

The jury reaches a verdict in Leslie Boileau's trial, where he's charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Polina Wright. More

TOP STORIES

Dima Tower testifies
Cardi B (L) listens in court as plaintiff Emani Ellis (R) testifies