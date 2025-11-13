Ex-deputy to be sentenced for manslaughter in girlfriend’s death

OCALA, Fla. (Court TV) — A former sheriff’s deputy faces up to 30 years in prison after a jury convicted him of his girlfriend’s death.

In October, Leslie Boileau Jr. was convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of 25-year-old Polina Wright. Boileau is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Nov. 14.

Ocala police found Wright dead from a single shot to the head when they responded to Boileau’s home on September 19, 2024. Investigators said Boileau told them the shooting was an accidental discharge. Boileau testified he and Wright had consumed three margaritas each at dinner before returning home and deciding to clean two firearms.

Boileau said he began cleaning his AR-15 rifle while Wright sat nearby wearing only a blanket. He testified that Wright became curious about the firearms, and he began showing her how to handle his service handgun, demonstrating dry-fire exercises and basic operation.

Boileau told the court he was performing a function test on the rifle when the fatal shot occurred. He testified that he was cradling the weapon in his arms, listening for a clicking sound as part of the test procedure, when he pulled the trigger a second time.

The former deputy said he was looking at the television, not at Wright, when the gun discharged. He immediately called 911 after realizing Wright had been shot.

