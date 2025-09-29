FL v. Leslie Boileau: Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial

OCALA, Fla. (Court TV) — A former Florida sheriff’s deputy is charged with manslaughter after investigators say he fatally shot his girlfriend during what he described as a “sloppy” alcohol-fueled gun training session.

Leslie Boileau was fired from his job as Marion County sheriff’s deputy and charged with manslaughter in the September 19, 2024, shooting death of 25-year-old Polina Wright at his Ocala home.

Ocala police found Wright dead from a single shot between the eyes when they responded to Boileau’s home that night. Investigators say Boileau told them the shooting was an accidental discharge. According to the arrest report, Boileau said he and Wright had consumed three margaritas each at dinner before returning home and deciding to clean two firearms.

Boileau said Wright begged him to train her to use the weapons, so he allowed her to dry-fire a Glock while pointing it at him. That’s when he attempted to dry-fire an AR-style rifle at her.

“Boileau had forgotten that he’d placed the loaded magazine into the rifle, which shot one live round in the direction of Wright, ultimately killing her,” the arrest report states.

Boileau admitted to investigators that the shooting looked “really bad,” according to the report.

Opening statements are expected Tuesday, Sept. 30.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.