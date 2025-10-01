State: Leslie Boileau Didn't Display 'Common Sense' Before Shooting Victim

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Prosecutor Tucker John O'Neil presents the State's closing argument in Leslie Boileau's trial, saying defendant Boileau didn't display common sense when handling firearms before shooting victim, Polina Wright. (10/1/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?