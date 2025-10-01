State: Leslie Boileau Didn't Display 'Common Sense' Before Shooting Victim

Prosecutor Tucker John O'Neil presents the State's closing argument in Leslie Boileau's trial, saying defendant Boileau didn't display common sense when handling firearms before shooting victim, Polina Wright. (10/1/25) MORE

Manslaughter

Latest Videos

State's CA against Leslie Boileau

State: Leslie Boileau Didn't Display 'Common Sense' Before Shooting Victim

Former deputy Leslie Boileau took the stand

Defendant Leslie Boileau: 'I Knew Better, Shouldn't Have Let This Happen'

attorney delivers opening statement in ex-Florida sheriff's deputy Leslie Boileau's manslaughter trial.

Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Opening Statements

Leslie Boileau police interview

Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Police Interview of Defendant Leslie Boileau

Leslie Boileau talks to officers on bodycam video

'I Can't Believe I Let This F****** Happen': Former Deputy Screams on Bodycam

Leslie Boileau in court

Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Jury Hears Dramatic 911 Call

splitscreen: Polina Wright/Leslie Boileau

Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Jury Selection Underway

Maya Hernandez, the mom who allegedly left her one and two-year-old sons in a hot car while she got lip fillers.

Mom Who Left Kids in Hot Car While She Got Lip Fillers Back in Court

Anna Millette sentenced

Anna Millette Sentenced For Killing Her Mother With Car

photo of Jayden Spicer

Mother Charged After Missing KY Child Found Buried

judge ashley on set talking about Jordan Palmer

Judge Ashley: Did the State Overcharge Jordan Palmer?

Jordan Palmer in court

Toxicologist: Victim Stephen Campbell's BAC Was .301, Had Drugs In System

MORE VIDEOS