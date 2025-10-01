Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Watch the Verdict!

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
After a little more than an hour and thirty minutes, the jury reaches a verdict in Leslie Boileau's trial, where he is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Polina Wright. (10/1/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?