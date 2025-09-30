Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Opening Statements

- Watch Live
The state and defense deliver openings in ex-Florida sheriff's deputy Leslie Boileau's manslaughter trial. He claims his girlfriend, Polina Wright died as a result of an alcohol-fueled gun training session that shouldn't have turned tragic. (9/30/25) MORE
