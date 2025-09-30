Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Police Interview of Defendant Leslie Boileau

- Watch Live
Sgt. Kyle Kern, the officer who interviewed defendant Leslie Boileau, takes the stand as the court is shown video of Boileau's police interview. Boileau is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Polina Wright. (9/30/25) MORE
