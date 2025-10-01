Defendant Leslie Boileau: 'I Knew Better, Shouldn't Have Let This Happen'

- Watch Live
Former deputy Leslie Boileau took the stand to testify about the night he killed his girlfriend, Polina Wright, saying, 'I knew better. I shouldn't have let this happen.' Wright was killed with a single gunshot wound to the head. (10/1/25) MORE
