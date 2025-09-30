Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Jury Hears Dramatic 911 Call

- Watch Live
Leslie Boileau can be heard screaming into the phone, asking for an ambulance after a deadly shooting in his Florida home. Boileau is standing trial for manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend, Polina Wright. (9/30/25) MORE
