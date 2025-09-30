FL v. Boileau: Chilling 911 Call and Bodycam of First Witness

Officer Kyler Labbe, the responding officer in Leslie Boileau's trial, reveals the chilling 911 call and bodycam footage from the shooting scene. Frantic pleas, crime scene detail, and evidence come to light. (9/30/25)

Latest Videos

Police officer testifying

April Campbell

Baby in the River Murder: Victim Danielle Hoyle's Mother Takes Stand

splitsecreen: Barry Morphew and Suzanne Morphew

Barry Morphew Has Been Released on Bond

Karina Cooper sobs as she listens to victim impact statements

Ryan Cooper's Sister Addresses Killer Wife Karina Cooper: 'Go to Hell'

female lawyer giving argument

Dosed and Choked Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Arguments

Herbert Swilley sentenced

Dosed & Choked Murder: Herbert Swilley Sentenced After Murder Conviction

Herbert Swilley verdict

Dosed & Choked Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

attorney giving arguments in court

Dosed and Choked Murder Trial: Defense Closing Arguments

Rebecca True

Ex-Wife of Herbert Swilley's Defense's Alleged Alternative Suspect Testifies

Herbert Swilley surveillance footage, photo data

Detective Breaks Down Surveillance Video, Phone Data of Herbert Swilley

Herbert Swilley

Medical Examiner Says Victim 'Tim Smith's Neck Has Been Broken'

Jordan Swilley cries during testimony at her dad Herbert’s murder trial.

Swilley Daughter Thought Dad and Tim's Sex Apartment Was a Massage Parlor

