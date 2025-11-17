amber halford watch now

Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown pleads not guilty to attempted second-degree murder charge

Posted at 10:27 AM, November 17, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff and Associated Press Associated Press

MIAMI (AP/Court TV) — Days after bonding out of jail, Antonio Brown appeared virtually at an arraignment where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

antonio brown via zoom

Former NFL star Antonio Brown appears in court via Zoom for his arraignment Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (Court TV)

Brown, 37, faces charges after allegedly grabbing a gun from a security staffer after a celebrity boxing match in Miami on May 16 and firing two shots at a man he had fought with earlier. Brown, through his attorney, has denied the charges.

While Brown was present during the court hearing on Monday, he did not speak, as his attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, waived the reading of the charging document and entered a not-guilty plea. Prosecutors said that if convicted, Brown faces up to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors had previously requested that Brown be held in jail without bond, citing his recent travel outside the country. Judge Mindy Glazer granted Brown a $25,000 bond and ordered him to wear a GPS ankle monitor as he awaits trial from his home.

Brown spent 12 years in the NFL, spending much of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and ending it with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He had 928 receptions for more than 12,000 yards and 88 total touchdowns in his career.

