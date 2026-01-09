Judge grants fmr. NFL star Antonio Brown permission to travel for work

MIAMI (Court TV) — Former NFL star Antonio Brown will be allowed to travel for work — at least this time.

Brown has been on house arrest in Miami after posting a $25,000 bond on charges of attempted murder. Brown has pleaded not guilty and claimed he acted in self-defense during the incident, which involved a shooting after a celebrity boxing match.

Brown played for 12 years in the NFL and, after retiring, has maintained sponsorship deals, which his attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, says require him to travel. “He doesn’t work at the Taco Bell, 9 to 5,” Eiglarsh said in court on Friday.

Prosecutors had opposed Brown’s request to travel to Tampa, Florida, for several days this month. Representing the state, Assistant State Attorney Stephanie Cruz described Brown as a “flight risk” and cited his prior travel to Dubai as a concern.

MORE | Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown pleads not guilty to attempted second-degree murder charge

Eiglarsh described his client’s behavior as “exemplary” for the time he has been on house arrest. “Few clients I’ve had that have been as attentive, as involved [as Brown],” he said.

In Tampa, Eiglarsh said Brown will be working with Energetic Exotic, a “premier exotic and luxury car rental company,” as well as working at prearranged sessions at a music studio.

While Eiglarsh suggested that Brown would be requesting permission to travel for work engagements on a monthly basis, Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez made clear that her decision to grant Friday’s motion should be seen as a one-time event. “I don’t want to set a precedent here that this is going to be a regular monthly travel circumstance,” she said. “Wonderfully, we have Zoom and other means by which we can conduct business.”

While in Tampa, Brown will be staying with his family, including his common-law wife and his children, ages 11, 10, 8 and 5.

Brown is required to return to South Florida by Jan. 26, in advance of his next court appearance on Jan. 27.