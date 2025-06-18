Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs apologizes to family of woman he killed in crash

Posted at 11:39 AM, June 18, 2025
Associated Press Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP)  — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, on special release Tuesday night, spoke at a Hope for Prisoners event in Las Vegas and apologized to the family of a woman he killed in a car crash nearly four years ago.

A man in a suit looks downward

Former Las Vegas Raiders NFL football player Henry Ruggs III stands in the courtroom during his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ruggs pleaded guilty May to felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Ruggs drove his sports car at speeds up to 156 mph in the city on Nov. 2, 2021, slamming into a vehicle that killed driver Tina Tintor and her dog, Max. Tintor was 23.

Ruggs was asked at the event what he would say to Tintor’s family.

“One, I wish I could turn back the hands of time,” he said in a video taken by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I would love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs and not the one that was escaping from something. I sincerely apologize for not only being a part of that situation, but the fact my face is always in the news, it’s always in the newspaper. So they have to constantly be reminded of the situation, be reminded of me.”

Ruggs, a former first-round draft pick, pleaded guilty in May 2023 to felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. He was sentenced in August 2023 to a 3- to 10-year prison sentence.

More In:

Related Stories

A man in a suit looks downward

Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs enters prison to serve sentence

The former NFL player was sentenced to serve 3-10 years in prison after a deadly DUI that killed a woman and her dog. More

OJ Simpson speaks out on Twitter.
play button

OJ Simpson Weighs In On NFL Player’s Fatal DUI Crash Sentence

OJ Simpson analyzes ex-NFL star Henry Ruggs's DUI crash sentence because he was involved in a hotel caper in the same jurisdiction. More

A deputy places handcuffs on Henry Ruggs III in court.

Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI case

Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison on Wednesday in a fatal DUI crash. More

TOP STORIES

Karen Read with her attorneys David Yannetti, left, and Alan Jackson during jury selection
three photos of Travis Decker with altered appearance