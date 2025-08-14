Ex-sheriff Shawn Stines, charged in judge’s killing, due in court

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (Scripps News Lexington/Court TV) — A former sheriff accused of shooting and killing a Kentucky judge in his chambers is due in court Friday.

Shawn “Mickey” Stines is charged with murder in the shooting death of Letcher County District Court Judge Kevin Mullins. At the time of the shooting, Stines was the sheriff of Letcher County.

Friday’s hearing is set as a status conference, according to court documents. Attorneys are expected to argue a defense motion filed in June, which moved to dismiss the indictment against Stines.

Last week, Stines’ attorneys filed a motion to unseal his psychological evaluation. According to the motion, the evaluation “was previously conducted and filed under seal by the court,” and the results are relevant to issues anticipated for the August 15 hearing.

“The defendant seeks to introduce portions of the psychological evaluation at the evidentiary hearing to support his defense and ensure the court has a full and fair understanding of the relevant facts,” the motion said.

Court documents also indicate that Clayton Stamper of the Kentucky State Police has been subpoenaed to testify on behalf of Stines.

Stines’ hearing is scheduled to begin on August 15 at 1 pm ET.

