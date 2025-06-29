‘Don’t kill me’: Sheriff Stines appears paranoid in video after judge’s murder

WHITESBURG, Ky. (Court TV) — Newly released bodyworn camera video offers new insight into the minutes after a Kentucky sheriff allegedly murdered a judge in his chambers.

Shawn “Mickey” Stines was the Letcher County Sheriff on Sept. 19, 2024, when he allegedly shot Judge Kevin Mullins to death in the courthouse. Stines resigned from his position as sheriff one day before his first court appearance. There, a disturbing video from inside the judge’s chambers showing Stines appearing to shoot Mullins multiple times was played in court.

Now, bodycam video from one of the first responders at the scene shows Stines in the two hours after the shooting, first being questioned by police at the courthouse and then being transferred to the Leslie County jail.

Stines is seated and handcuffed in a hallway when the officer, who makes it clear in conversation that he has known Stines for a long time, arrives. The officer immediately asks Stines, “Are you okay?” Stines nods, but immediately becomes concerned when he’s told that he will not be taken to the Letcher County jail. The officers try to explain to Stines that taking him to another county is for his own safety.

“I’m alive and well, no weapons on me,” Stines replies. “If I leave this building, I won’t draw another breath.”

Stines repeats that he doesn’t feel safe and doesn’t want to be taken out of the building. Each officer emphatically repeats that nobody will hurt him, but Stines requests to remain in the courthouse. “They will put me in a single cell,” he says. “I’ve seen it done with officials in the past who’ve committed crimes. But I can be in protective custody down there in a single cell out front.”

While Stines is responsive to the officers, laughing and joking about restaurants and their shared history, he stops speaking or reacting at all when asked about the shooting or his family.

Officer: “I’ll be honest, Mickey, you don’t seem like you normally seem when I speak to you.”

Stines: “Well, I’m in handcuffs.”

Officer: “Not just that.”

Stines: “I just want y’all to be fair to me.”

Officer: “Tell me about your day.”

Stines: “It was fine.”

Officer: “Why were you here at the courthouse?”

Stines: “For court. I come over here all the time. We had lunch together at Streetside.”

Officer: “Who did?”

Stines: “Several people.”

Officer: “Who all had lunch?”

Stines stops responding, staring down the hallway, as the officer continues to ask who he ate with, or what he even ate at the restaurant. Judge Mullins had also been seen eating at Streetside with others the day of the murder. Sitting silently when questioned, Stines just stares blankly past the officers. After a pause, Stines repeats, “Just be fair to me. Don’t kill me. Don’t stab me. Don’t torture me, nothing like that.”

At one point, Stines asks to see his wife and daughter, and when told that’s not possible until he’s at a jail facility, says in a singsong voice, “I don’t know why I can’t see the people I used to see.”

After exhausting their efforts to speak to Stines, officers lead him into a waiting car to take him to the Leslie County jail. Stines balks at taking an elevator or even walking into the stairwell, seemingly scared that someone is waiting for him. Once in the Sallyport, Stines refuses to get into the car until officers open the trunk to assure him it’s empty.

Stines has pleaded not guilty to murder charges and has indicated through his attorney that he plans to present an insanity defense at trial.

