Sheriff that shot judge plans to present case to pursue insanity defense

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (Scripps News Lexington) — A document filed in court by the attorney of Former Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines states that he intends to present evidence for an insanity defense. According to the document, Stines “intends to present expert relating to a mental disease or defect or mental condition bearing on the issue of guilt and punishment.” Letcher County Sheriff Shawn ‘Mickey’ Stines is accused of fatally shooting District Judge Kevin Mullins in his chambers following an argument. Stines was charged with the murder of Mullins in September 2024. Stines went on to plead not guilty. RELATED | Former Sheriff Shawn ‘Mickey’ Stines indicted for murder of Kentucky judge

Two months after video showed him shooting a Kentucky judge at point-blank range in his chambers, former Sheriff Shawn ‘Mickey’ Stines was indicted for murder.

New video connected to the killing of Kentucky Judge Kevin Mullins by Sheriff Shawn ‘Mickey’ Stines shows the before and after of the event.

To date, prosecutors have not announced whether they will seek the death penalty.