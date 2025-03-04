Sheriff that shot judge plans to present case to pursue insanity defense

Posted at 6:49 PM, March 4, 2025
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (Scripps News Lexington) — A document filed in court by the attorney of Former Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines states that he intends to present evidence for an insanity defense.

Shawn 'Mickey' Stines walks into court

Shawn ‘Mickey’ Stines walks into court on Nov. 25, 2024. (Court TV)

According to the document, Stines “intends to present expert relating to a mental disease or defect or mental condition bearing on the issue of guilt and punishment.”

Letcher County Sheriff Shawn ‘Mickey’ Stines is accused of fatally shooting District Judge Kevin Mullins in his chambers following an argument.

Stines was charged with the murder of Mullins in September 2024. Stines went on to plead not guilty.

To date, prosecutors have not announced whether they will seek the death penalty.

This story was originally published on Scripps News Lexington, an E.W. Scripps company. 

