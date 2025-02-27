Sheriff Mickey Stines Seen Before and After Shooting Judge in New Video

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Video connected to the killing of Kentucky Judge Kevin Mullins shows the before and after of the shooting. Former sheriff Shawn 'Mickey' Stines is accused of fatally shooting District Judge Kevin Mullins in chambers following an argument. (2/27/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?