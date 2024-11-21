Former Sheriff Shawn ‘Mickey’ Stines indicted for murder of Kentucky judge

Posted at 3:53 PM, November 21, 2024
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Court TV) — Two months after video showed him shooting a Kentucky judge at point-blank range in his chambers, former Sheriff Shawn ‘Mickey’ Stines has been indicted for murder.

Shawn Stines appears in court

Former Letcher County Ky. Sheriff Shawn “Mickey” Stines looks over at the prosecutors during his arraignment at the Morgan County Courthouse in West Liberty, Ky., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Stines is accused of killing District Judge Kevin Mullins. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

The indictment, announced jointly by state and local prosecutors, charges Stines with shooting and killing Letcher County District Court Judge Kevin Mullins. Stines is scheduled to appear for his arraignment on Monday, Nov. 25.

At a probable cause hearing in October, prosecutors showed a silent video that appeared to show Stines walking into the judge’s chambers with a weapon and firing multiple times at the victim, who frantically tried to escape under his desk.

Stines, who was sheriff at the time of the shooting, resigned on Oct. 1, hours before appearing in court to plead not guilty to murder charges.

Investigators have not offered any potential motive for the murder. Those who knew Stines and Mullins said the two had worked together for years and were friends.

To date, prosecutors have not announced whether they will seek the death penalty.

