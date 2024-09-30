Sheriff accused in judge’s murder steps down before hearing

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (Court TV) — Hours before he is due back in court on charges he murdered a district judge, Shawn “Mickey” Stines resigned from his position as Letcher County Sheriff, his attorneys told Court TV.

Stines is charged with the murder of Letcher County District Judge Kevin Mullins, who was shot to death inside his chambers on Sept 19. Stines pleaded not guilty to the charges at his first appearance in court.

While he was represented by a public defender at his arraignment on Sept. 25, Stines has now retained Jeremy and Kerri Bartley as his attorneys. The Bartleys’ website indicates that their practice has primarily focused on personal injury and criminal defense cases.

WATCH: Vinnie Politan Investigates | Deep Dive Into Sheriff Shawn Stines

In a statement to Court TV, Jeremy Bartley announced that Stines had tendered his resignation, effective Sept. 30. The statement noted that Stines made the decision “not as a result of any ultimatum or in any way as a concession to any allegations made by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear immediately called for Stines’ resignation following the deadly shooting.

Stines will appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 1, for a preliminary hearing in the case. If he’s convicted, he faces a potential sentence of 20 years to life in prison. Prosecutors have not said whether they will seek the death penalty.