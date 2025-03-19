Former Sheriff Stines’ Attorney Plans Insanity Defense | VPI Podcast

Posted at 8:00 AM, March 19, 2025
Court TV Staff

Vinnie Politan interviews Jeremy Bartley, defense attorney for former Sheriff Mickey Stines who is charged with the fatal shooting of a judge. Bartley talks about using an insanity defense and claims that Stines’ actions were caused by extreme stress and anxiety. The discussion focuses on the difficulties of building this defense and how it could affect the trial’s result.

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

