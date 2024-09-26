Governor calls for resignation of sheriff who allegedly killed judge

Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (Scripps News Lexington) — Governor Andy Beshear is calling for the resignation of Sheriff Shawn “Mickey” Stines after he allegedly shot and killed District Judge Kevin Mullins in Letcher County on Sept. 19.

RELATED | Kentucky sheriff accused of killing judge in courthouse chambers

In a letter that was sent to Stines from Beshear’s office, the governor asked Stines to submit his resignation letter to the county judge/executive by the end of the day on Friday, Sept. 27.

Further, the letter noted that under state law, Stines would be removed from his position if he does not quit.

Stines was charged with murder and plead not guilty to the charge during an arraignment on Wednesday. He is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 1.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Lexington, an E.W. Scripps Company. 

