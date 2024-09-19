Report: Judge dead after alleged shooting by sheriff

Posted at 6:39 PM, September 19, 2024
Scripps News Lexington Scripps News Lexington
Judge Kevin R. Mullins

Kevin R. Mullins (Letcher County Government)

According to the Mountain Eagle, Letcher County District Judge Kevin Mullins has died following a Thursday afternoon shooting at the Letcher County Courthouse.

Police responded to the Letcher County Courthouse and according to The Mountain Eagle, a sheriff has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Sheriff Mickey Stines allegedly shot District Judge Kevin Mullins in his district office.

Governor Andy Beshear confirmed Mullins’ death via X.

“Sadly, I have been informed that a district judge in Letcher County was shot and killed in his chambers this afternoon,” Beshear said. “There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow.”

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced via Facebook that following the shooting, the Office of the Attorney General will “collaborate” with the 27th Judicial Circuit Jackie Steele.

Sheriff Mickey Stines, allegedly shot District Judge Kevin Mullins in his district office. (Letcher County Government)

“We will fully investigate and pursue justice,” Coleman said.

Kentucky Auditor Allison Ball posted to X that she was “praying for Letcher County” and Judge Mullins.

“May God protect this community and all those involved in the shooting,” Ball said.

In addition, the Judicial Branch provided a statement regarding the shooting:

The Kentucky Court of Justice is aware of a tragic incident that occurred today in Letcher County. We are currently in contact with law enforcement agencies, including Kentucky State Police, and are offering our full support during this difficult time. While the investigation is ongoing, we are committed to providing assistance in any way we can.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Lexington, an E.W. Scripps Company. 

More In:

Related Stories

Girl in her young teens sits at the defense table in a preppy blue dress.

Psychiatrist: Carly Gregg Does Not Meet State Standard for Insanity

Psychiatrist explains why he believes Carly Gregg did not meet Mississippi's standard for insanity when she killed her mother. More

Sarah Boone sits in court

Sarah Boone to Claim Self-Defense at Murder Trial

Sarah Boone's attorney told a surprised judge that his client planned to argue that she killed Jose Torres in self-defense, not by accident. More

Sarah Boone is led out of court

No accident: Sarah Boone to claim self-defense at trial

Despite statements to investigators saying that Jorge Torres Jr.'s death was an accident, Sarah Boone is now claiming self-defense. More

TRENDING

Menendez brothers mugshots
Justin Timberlake
Side by side image of Julie Grant interviewing David Smith

LATEST NEWS

Judge Kevin R. Mullins
Sarah Boone is led out of court
Menendez brothers mugshots

SCRIPPS NEWS