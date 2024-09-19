Report: Judge dead after alleged shooting by sheriff

Governor Andy Beshear confirmed Mullins’ death via X.

“Sadly, I have been informed that a district judge in Letcher County was shot and killed in his chambers this afternoon,” Beshear said. “There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow.”

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced via Facebook that following the shooting, the Office of the Attorney General will “collaborate” with the 27th Judicial Circuit Jackie Steele.

“We will fully investigate and pursue justice,” Coleman said.

Kentucky Auditor Allison Ball posted to X that she was “praying for Letcher County” and Judge Mullins.

“May God protect this community and all those involved in the shooting,” Ball said.

In addition, the Judicial Branch provided a statement regarding the shooting: The Kentucky Court of Justice is aware of a tragic incident that occurred today in Letcher County. We are currently in contact with law enforcement agencies, including Kentucky State Police, and are offering our full support during this difficult time. While the investigation is ongoing, we are committed to providing assistance in any way we can.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Lexington, an E.W. Scripps Company.