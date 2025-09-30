Ex-Trooper A.J. Scott faces sentencing in fatal crash

CARROLLTON, Ga. (Court TV) — A former Georgia state trooper convicted in a fatal crash faces sentencing Wednesday.

Prosecutors argued Anthony James “A.J.” Scott was speeding on Sept. 26, 2015, while driving north on U.S. Highway 27 in his patrol car when he slammed into a vehicle heading south with four people inside. The driver, Dillon Wall, suffered a fractured skull. Benjamin Finken, a passenger, suffered a traumatic brain injury. Two teenage girls in the car, 16-year-old Isabella Chinchilla and 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey, were killed in the crash.

Scott took the stand at his trial and admitted he was driving without his emergency lights or sirens on before the fatal crash. When asked if he was responding to a dispatch, Scott replied, “No, sir.”

During cross-examination, prosecutors established that Scott had received multiple trainings on proper vehicle operation and rules of the road. Scott acknowledged that while there are circumstances where law enforcement officers are permitted to exceed speed limits, none of those exceptions applied in this situation.

Scott was found guilty on two counts of serious injury by vehicle, one count of second-degree homicide by vehicle for victim Isabella Chinchilla, speeding and reckless driving. He was found not guilty of the other count of second-degree homicide by vehicle for victim Kylie Lindsey.

At the time of Scott’s trial, he was the mayor of Buchanan, Georgia. Following his conviction, he was removed from his position.

Scott faces up to 30 years in prison at his sentencing.

