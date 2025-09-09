Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: A.J. Scott to Be Sentenced on Oct. 1

A.J. Scott, who was convicted of charges related to deaths of 2 teens and injuries of 2 others while he was a state trooper, faces up to 30 years in prison at Oct. 1 sentencing. Scott had been mayor of Buchanan, Georgia until his conviction. (9/8/25) MORE

Vehicular Crimes

A.J. Scott, who was convicted of charges related to the deaths of two teens and two others while he was a state trooper, faces up to 30 years in prison at his Oct. 1 sentencing.

A.J. Scott has been found GUILTY of homicide by vehicle in the second degree, serious injury by vehicle, speeding, and reckless driving.

