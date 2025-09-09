Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: A.J. Scott to Be Sentenced on Oct. 1

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
A.J. Scott, who was convicted of charges related to deaths of 2 teens and injuries of 2 others while he was a state trooper, faces up to 30 years in prison at Oct. 1 sentencing. Scott had been mayor of Buchanan, Georgia until his conviction. (9/8/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?