GA v. A.J. Scott: Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial

Posted at 7:48 AM, August 18, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

CARROLLTON, Ga. (Court TV) — The mayor of a small Georgia city is standing trial for a second time on charges he killed two teenagers and injured two others while he was a state trooper.

Photo of AJ Scott

Anthony James ‘A.J.’ Scott is charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter. (City of Buchanan, Ga.)

Anthony James “A.J.” Scott is the mayor of Buchanan, Georgia, but the charges he’s facing stem from his time as a trooper with Georgia State Patrol. Scott is charged with two counts of second-degree homicide by vehicle as well as two counts of serious injury by vehicle, violation of oath by public officer, speeding and reckless driving.

Prosecutors say Scott was speeding while driving north on U.S. Highway 27 in his patrol car when he slammed into a vehicle heading south with four people inside. The driver, Dillon Walls, suffered a fractured skull. Benjamin Finken, a passenger, suffered a traumatic brain injury. Two teenage girls in the car, 16-year-old Isabella Chinchilla and 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey, were killed in the crash.

Scott stood trial for the first time in May 2019, but that trial ended in a mistrial while the jury was deliberating after defense attorneys found that prosecutors failed to disclose evidence. The state failed to tell defense attorneys that one of the investigating troopers had a theory that Lindsey had been sitting in the front of the car at the time of the crash, rather than in the backseat.

For defense attorneys, the possible change in seating was a significant point. At the time of the collision, Walls had been turning left. The defense pointed to Lindsey’s presence in the front seat as an obstruction to Walls’ view, resulting in his failure to yield to Scott’s oncoming cruiser properly.

Prosecutors maintain that Scott was driving over the posted 55 mph speed limit over a hill with limited visibility, leaving him at fault in the deadly crash.

More In:

Related Stories

Bryan Kohberger docs
play button

Docs: Women Told University They Felt Uncomfortable Around Bryan Kohberger

Washington State University female students complained that convicted killer Bryan Kohberger made them feel uncomfortable before his arrest. More

bryan kohberger in court

Docs: Professor warned Bryan Kohberger would harass, stalk, abuse students

A professor at Washington State University warned that Bryan Kohberger would harass, stalk and sexually abuse students. More

Felicia Gross

Mother, stepfather indicted for Jayden Spicer’s death

Felicia Gross was indicted for the murder of her 10-year-old son, Jayden Spicer, while the child's stepfather was indicted for complicity. More

TOP STORIES

bryan kohberger in court
Felicia Gross