GA v. A.J. Scott: Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial

CARROLLTON, Ga. (Court TV) — The mayor of a small Georgia city is standing trial for a second time on charges he killed two teenagers and injured two others while he was a state trooper.

Anthony James “A.J.” Scott is the mayor of Buchanan, Georgia, but the charges he’s facing stem from his time as a trooper with Georgia State Patrol. Scott is charged with two counts of second-degree homicide by vehicle as well as two counts of serious injury by vehicle, violation of oath by public officer, speeding and reckless driving.

Prosecutors say Scott was speeding while driving north on U.S. Highway 27 in his patrol car when he slammed into a vehicle heading south with four people inside. The driver, Dillon Walls, suffered a fractured skull. Benjamin Finken, a passenger, suffered a traumatic brain injury. Two teenage girls in the car, 16-year-old Isabella Chinchilla and 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey, were killed in the crash.

Scott stood trial for the first time in May 2019, but that trial ended in a mistrial while the jury was deliberating after defense attorneys found that prosecutors failed to disclose evidence. The state failed to tell defense attorneys that one of the investigating troopers had a theory that Lindsey had been sitting in the front of the car at the time of the crash, rather than in the backseat.

For defense attorneys, the possible change in seating was a significant point. At the time of the collision, Walls had been turning left. The defense pointed to Lindsey’s presence in the front seat as an obstruction to Walls’ view, resulting in his failure to yield to Scott’s oncoming cruiser properly.

Prosecutors maintain that Scott was driving over the posted 55 mph speed limit over a hill with limited visibility, leaving him at fault in the deadly crash.