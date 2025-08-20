Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Jury Shown Bodycam Footage of Crash Scene

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Former police officer, Josh Lambert takes the stand as the jury is shown bodycam footage of the fatal crash scene, where former trooper AJ Scott is accused of killing two teenagers and injuring two others with his patrol car while speeding. (8/20/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?