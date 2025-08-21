Crash Specialist: 'Broken Beer Bottles All Around... Alcohol Permeated Car'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Georgia State Patrol crash reconstruction specialist Jonathan Driskell testifies that there were broken beer bottles all around and other evidence of alcoholic beverages and the smell of alcohol permeated the car on the scene of the crash. (8/21/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?