Crash Specialist: 'Broken Beer Bottles All Around... Alcohol Permeated Car'

Georgia State Patrol crash reconstruction specialist Jonathan Driskell testifies that there were broken beer bottles all around and other evidence of alcoholic beverages and the smell of alcohol permeated the car on the scene of the crash. (8/21/25) MORE

Jonathan Driskell testifies that there were broken beer bottles

Judge addresses court

A.J. Scott Trial Judge Warns Gallery After 'Threatening Statements'

Photos of 2 teen girls

Paramedic: Victim Kylie Lindsey Asked For Her Mom After Deadly Crash

dashcam video shows car in intersection

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Dashcam Video Shows Moment of Impact

Joseph Alexander

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Officer Recalls Alcohol Odor From Vehicle

Josh Lambert

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Jury Shown Bodycam Footage of Crash Scene

Dillon Wall

Speeding Trooper Homicide: Survivor Driving At Time of Crash Takes Stand

Benjamin Finken cross-examination

Crash Survivor: I 'Don't Remember' Drinking Alcohol on Night of Crash

Benjamin Finken

Surviving Victim: I Saw Headlights, Next Thing I Know I Woke Up At Hospital

christopher butler testifies in aj scott trial

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Jury Hears 911 Call from Crash Witness

tj silvey testifies in aj scott trial

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Friend Recalls Arriving at Crash Site

AJ Scott in court

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Opening Statements

