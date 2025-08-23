Speed Expert: Fatal Crash Wouldn't Have Happened if Scott Wasn't Speeding

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
On Day 3 of former Georgia State Trooper A.J. Scott's retrial, speed expert Brandon Stone testified that the fatal crash would not have happened if Scott hadn't been speeding. Scott is accused of hitting 4 teens while speeding, killing 2. (8/23/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?