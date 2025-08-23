Speed Expert: Fatal Crash Wouldn't Have Happened if Scott Wasn't Speeding

On Day 3 of former Georgia State Trooper A.J. Scott's retrial, speed expert Brandon Stone testified that the fatal crash would not have happened if Scott hadn't been speeding. Scott is accused of hitting 4 teens while speeding, killing 2. (8/23/25) MORE

Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

speed expert testifies at AJ Scott's trial

Speed Expert: Fatal Crash Wouldn't Have Happened if Scott Wasn't Speeding

Jonathan Driskell testifies that there were broken beer bottles

Crash Specialist: 'Broken Beer Bottles All Around... Alcohol Permeated Car'

Judge addresses court

A.J. Scott Trial Judge Warns Gallery After 'Threatening Statements'

Photos of 2 teen girls

Paramedic: Victim Kylie Lindsey Asked For Her Mom After Deadly Crash

dashcam video shows car in intersection

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Dashcam Video Shows Moment of Impact

Joseph Alexander

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Officer Recalls Alcohol Odor From Vehicle

Josh Lambert

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Jury Shown Bodycam Footage of Crash Scene

Dillon Wall

Speeding Trooper Homicide: Survivor Driving At Time of Crash Takes Stand

Benjamin Finken cross-examination

Crash Survivor: I 'Don't Remember' Drinking Alcohol on Night of Crash

Benjamin Finken

Surviving Victim: I Saw Headlights, Next Thing I Know I Woke Up At Hospital

christopher butler testifies in aj scott trial

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Jury Hears 911 Call from Crash Witness

tj silvey testifies in aj scott trial

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Friend Recalls Arriving at Crash Site

MORE VIDEOS