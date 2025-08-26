A.J. Scott's Defense: Teen Driver 'With Two Pretty Girls' Was 'Distracted'

The prosecution argues former state trooper A.J. Scott is responsible for the deaths of two teenagers and the injuries of two others in a fatal crash. The defense claims it was a "tragic accident" while claiming the teen driver was drinking. MORE

A.J. Scott's Defense: Teen Driver 'With Two Pretty Girls' Was 'Distracted'

State: No Evidence Teen Driver Was Drinking in Crash With A.J. Scott

Ex-Trooper A.J. Scott Admits to Speeding Without Lights During Fatal Crash

Speed Expert: Fatal Crash Wouldn't Have Happened if Scott Wasn't Speeding

Crash Specialist: 'Broken Beer Bottles All Around... Alcohol Permeated Car'

A.J. Scott Trial Judge Warns Gallery After 'Threatening Statements'

Paramedic: Victim Kylie Lindsey Asked For Her Mom After Deadly Crash

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Dashcam Video Shows Moment of Impact

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Officer Recalls Alcohol Odor From Vehicle

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Jury Shown Bodycam Footage of Crash Scene

Speeding Trooper Homicide: Survivor Driving At Time of Crash Takes Stand

Crash Survivor: I 'Don't Remember' Drinking Alcohol on Night of Crash

