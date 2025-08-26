State: No Evidence Teen Driver Was Drinking in Crash With A.J. Scott

Prosecutors argued there was no evidence that teen driver Dillon Wall was drinking when he was involved in a fatal crash with then-state trooper A.J. Scott that killed two teenage girls, urging the jury to find Scott guilty. (8/26/25) MORE

Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

aj scott defense delivers closing argument

A.J. Scott's Defense: Teen Driver 'With Two Pretty Girls' Was 'Distracted'

state delivers closing in aj scott trial

State: No Evidence Teen Driver Was Drinking in Crash With A.J. Scott

Anthony James “A.J.” Scott takes stand

Ex-Trooper A.J. Scott Admits to Speeding Without Lights During Fatal Crash

speed expert testifies at AJ Scott's trial

Speed Expert: Fatal Crash Wouldn't Have Happened if Scott Wasn't Speeding

Jonathan Driskell testifies that there were broken beer bottles

Crash Specialist: 'Broken Beer Bottles All Around... Alcohol Permeated Car'

Judge addresses court

A.J. Scott Trial Judge Warns Gallery After 'Threatening Statements'

Photos of 2 teen girls

Paramedic: Victim Kylie Lindsey Asked For Her Mom After Deadly Crash

dashcam video shows car in intersection

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Dashcam Video Shows Moment of Impact

Joseph Alexander

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Officer Recalls Alcohol Odor From Vehicle

Josh Lambert

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Jury Shown Bodycam Footage of Crash Scene

Dillon Wall

Speeding Trooper Homicide: Survivor Driving At Time of Crash Takes Stand

Benjamin Finken cross-examination

Crash Survivor: I 'Don't Remember' Drinking Alcohol on Night of Crash

MORE VIDEOS