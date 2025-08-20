Speeding Trooper Homicide: Survivor Driving At Time of Crash Takes Stand

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Dillon Wall, who was driving at the time of the fatal crash with Anthony James 'A.J.' Scott takes the stand in Scott's homicide trial, who's facing charges he killed two teenagers and injured two others while he was a trooper. (8/20/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?