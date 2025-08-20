Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Friend Recalls Arriving at Crash Site

- Watch Live
T.J. Silvey testified that he came upon the fatal crash site while looking for his friends, who he couldn't get in touch with after they left his home to get food. Kylie Lindsey and Isabella Chinchilla were killed in a crash involving A.J. Scott. MORE
