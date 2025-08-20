Crash Survivor: I 'Don't Remember' Drinking Alcohol on Night of Crash

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Benjamin Finken, who suffered a traumatic brain injury when Anthony James "A.J." Scott allegedly killed two teenagers and injured two others, faces cross examination saying, 'I don't remember' drinking alcohol on the night of the crash. (8/20/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?