Crash survivor testifies in homicide trial of former trooper A.J. Scott

CARROLLTON, Ga. (Court TV) — The surviving victim of a fatal crash involving a former state trooper testified Wednesday in the defendant’s homicide trial.

Anthony James “A.J.” Scott is charged with two counts of second-degree homicide by vehicle as well as two counts of serious injury by vehicle, violation of oath by public officer, speeding and reckless driving. At the time of the crash, Scott was a trooper with Georgia State Patrol.

Benjamin Finken, who was 17 at the time of the crash and is now 27, suffered a traumatic brain injury in the Sept. 26, 2015, crash. Two teenage girls in the car, 16-year-old Isabella Chinchilla and 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey, were killed in the crash. The driver, Dillon Wall, suffered a fractured skull.

Finken testified that he initially drove his Nissan Sentra to Dillon Wall’s house before the group went to Thomas “T.J.” Silvey’s grandparents’ property, describing how he initially forgot that Kylie Lindsey and Isabella Chinchilla had asked to stop at McDonald’s on the way.

At Silvey’s, Finken and Dillon’s younger brother, Quinton Wall, were upstairs in a workshop with Lindsey and Chinchilla, listening to music and hanging out, Finken testified. He mentioned there were leftover cupcakes from a senior party, but the girls were still hungry and wanted to go to McDonald’s.

When they left to get food, Dillon took over driving Finken’s car. Finken explained he handed over the keys because it was getting close to his curfew time, and Dillon had expressed concerns about Finken’s driving on the way to Silvey’s house. Finken testified that he was sitting in the passenger seat, Chinchilla was sitting behind him, and Lindsey was sitting behind Dillon, the driver.

Finken testified that he doesn’t remember if they ever reached McDonald’s. His last memory before the crash was pulling out of a Kangaroo gas station. He recalled being on his phone during an argument with his girlfriend when Dillon made a turn. Finken looked up, saw lights, and his next memory was waking up at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

The crash survivor spent about a week in the hospital and underwent rehabilitation while dealing with his traumatic brain injury.

During cross-examination by defense attorney Mac Pilgrim, Finken described his Nissan Sentra as an early-2000s model hand-me-down that he didn’t consider fast. He also confirmed that the group had only been at Silvey’s for about 10 to 15 minutes before leaving to get food for the girls. Finken also said he has no memory of anyone consuming alcohol that night.

This story was reported by John Cowley IV and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.