Ex-Trooper A.J. Scott Sentenced in Fatal Crash

Ex-Trooper A.J. Scott faced emotional victim impact statements before he was sentenced to 20 years, with 10 years to serve in prison for the 2015 crash that killed two teenagers and injured two more. (10/1/25) MORE

Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

aj scott in court for sentencing

Ex-Trooper A.J. Scott Sentenced in Fatal Crash

Christopher Scholtes

Chris Scholtes, Dad Accused in Hot Car Death, Had History of Abuse Complaints

Karen Read's attorney Damon Seligson

Karen Read's Lawyer Calls Out Massive Cover-up, Demands Accountability

Tyler Robinson on bodycam video

Bodycamera Shows Tyler Robinson After 2022 Car Crash

Fraser Michael Bohm's $4M bail

Judge Denies Alan Jackson’s Bid to Lower Fraser Michael Bohm’s $4M Bail

A.J. Scott, who was convicted of charges related to the deaths of two teens and two others while he was a state trooper, faces up to 30 years in prison at his Oct. 1 sentencing.

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: A.J. Scott to Be Sentenced on Oct. 1

A.J. Scott has been found GUILTY of homicide by vehicle in the second degree, serious injury by vehicle, speeding, and reckless driving.

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Watch the Verdict!

aj scott defense delivers closing argument

A.J. Scott's Defense: Teen Driver 'With Two Pretty Girls' Was 'Distracted'

state delivers closing in aj scott trial

State: No Evidence Teen Driver Was Drinking in Crash With A.J. Scott

Anthony James “A.J.” Scott takes stand

Ex-Trooper A.J. Scott Admits to Speeding Without Lights During Fatal Crash

speed expert testifies at AJ Scott's trial

Speed Expert: Fatal Crash Wouldn't Have Happened if Scott Wasn't Speeding

Jonathan Driskell testifies that there were broken beer bottles

Crash Specialist: 'Broken Beer Bottles All Around... Alcohol Permeated Car'

MORE VIDEOS