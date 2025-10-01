Ex-Trooper A.J. Scott Sentenced in Fatal Crash

- Watch Live
Ex-Trooper A.J. Scott faced emotional victim impact statements before he was sentenced to 20 years, with 10 years to serve in prison for the 2015 crash that killed two teenagers and injured two more. (10/1/25) MORE
