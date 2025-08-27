Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Watch the Verdict!

- Watch Live
A.J. Scott has been found GUILTY of homicide by vehicle in the second degree, serious injury by vehicle, speeding, and reckless driving. He was on duty, driving 90 mph in a 55 zone without lights or sirens, when he caused a fatal crash. (8/27/25) MORE
