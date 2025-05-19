Ex-wife charged with murder after body found stuffed in closet

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Court TV) — A South Carolina woman is charged with murdering her ex-husband after she answered his door covered in blood.

Police were dispatched to Frederick Vansant’s Myrtle Beach home on Friday for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked outside. When officers arrived, they saw a white Honda truck parked outside, but no lights on inside the home.

In an incident report, detectives said that when they knocked on the door, it was answered by a woman covered in blood, later identified as Joyanna Vansant. Officers noted a “large blood trail through the house” and called Joyanna outside while they went inside to search the property.

Following the trail of blood to the back of the residence, they found Frederick’s body inside a locked porch closet.

Joyanna’s arrest warrant says Frederick was shot in the head, and she told officers when she answered the door that she had changed her clothes “due to them being soaked in blood.”

Police have not offered any motive for the crime. Court records reviewed by Court TV reveal that Joyanna and Frederick were previously married and divorced in 2021.