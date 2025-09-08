Joyanna Vansant denied bond in ex-husband’s murder case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (Court TV) — A South Carolina judge denied bond for a woman accused of murdering her ex-husband and stuffing his body in a closet.

Circuit Court Judge Robert Bond ruled that Joyanna Vansant, 53, poses a danger to the community during a bond hearing last week. Vansant has been indicted on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of Frederick Vansant.

Case details

Prosecutors said Frederick, 60, was found dead in a locked closet at his townhome on May 16, 2025. Police discovered his body wrapped in a sheet after conducting a welfare check when he failed to show up for work at Rooms To Go.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found Frederick’s pickup truck backed up to the front door and all lights turned off. Joyanna answered the door and told police she had “just got here,” according to Assistant Solicitor Nancy Livesay.

“On the body camera, you can see a trail of blood from the front of the house, all the way to the back,” Livesay said.

Police observed blood on Joyanna’s hands and upper arms, prosecutors said. Inside the home, investigators found a blood-covered dress upstairs, a 9mm spent casing in a downstairs bathroom, a portion of a fired projectile, and several of Frederick’s credit cards in Joyanna’s purse, Livesay said.

Most significantly, a recent forensic report revealed Joyanna’s fingerprint on tape used to wrap Frederick’s body, according to Livesay.

Family fears for safety

At last week’s hearing, Frederick’s brother Carl Vansant testified that he fears for his safety if Joyanna is released.

“I’m gonna have to be looking over my shoulder. To make sure she’s not behind me. Because I’m concerned that she might continue her actions,” Carl Vansant said.

Jeffrey Mark Black, Joyanna’s brother, also expressed concerns about his safety. Black and his wife are victims in a separate financial identity fraud case involving Joyanna.

Defense arguments

Defense attorney Scott Graunstein argued that Joyanna is not a flight risk, noting she has lived in Horry County for 25 years and has no prior convictions. He expressed concern about his client remaining in jail while the state continues its investigation. Graunstein said his client had been in jail for 111 days.

Graunstein said Joyanna is awaiting disability benefits following a car accident that damaged her arm, shoulder and neck. She previously worked as a financial assistant.

Judge’s ruling

While Judge Bond acknowledged Joyanna may not be a “true” flight risk due to her financial circumstances and local ties, he determined the danger to the community outweighed other factors.

The judge told the defense they can return anytime if new information constitutes a change in circumstances, and scheduled another bond review in 90 days if no new motion is filed.

Joyanna was also out on bond for financial identity fraud charges when the murder allegedly occurred, prosecutors said. The couple had been divorced for approximately two to three years but maintained contact.

