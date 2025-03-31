Father charged in the hot car death of his daughter rejects plea deal

TUCSON, Ariz. (Scripps News Tucson) — An Arizona father accused of leaving his two-year-old daughter in a hot car, leading to her death, has rejected a plea deal and will now face trial on a first-degree murder charge.

Christopher Scholtes appeared in court Thursday, where prosecutors confirmed they had offered him a deal to plead guilty to second-degree murder, which carries a sentence of 10 to 25 years in prison. Scholtes declined the offer, meaning his case will go to trial, where he now faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

Scholtes was initially charged with second-degree murder after telling investigators he left his daughter in the car with the air conditioning on, something he admitted he had done before. However, on the day she died, the car shut off, leaving her trapped in extreme heat. A grand jury later indicted him on first-degree murder, significantly increasing the potential penalty he faces.

With the plea deal no longer an option, Scholtes’ trial is scheduled to begin in October. He also faces a second count, Class Two Dangerous Crime Against Children, which carries a sentence between 10 to 24 years; the presumptive sentence is 17 years.

If convicted of first-degree murder, he could spend the rest of his life in prison. The judge says both would be “flat-time” sentences, meaning Scholtes would serve these sentences, if convicted, without the possibility of parole or other forms of early release.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Tucson, an E.W. Scripps Company.