Father, son charged in murder of woman found stabbed in home

Posted at 4:03 PM, July 31, 2024
PRESTONBURG, Ky. (Scripps News Lexington/Court TV) — Police have arrested a man on charges he murdered a woman found stabbed to death nearly one year ago, and have charged his father in connection to the crime as well.

Booking photo of Michael McKinney III

Michael McKinney III is charged with the murder of Amber Spradlin. (Rowan County Detention Center via Scripps News Lexington)

Michael McKinney III has been charged with murder and complicity to tampering in connection to the Amber Spradlin murder case, according to an indictment, following his arrest on Tuesday. His father, Prestonburg dentist Michael McKinney II, has been charged with complicity to tampering.

Further, Josh Mullins has been charged with complicity to tampering in connection to the case.

The count of murder against the younger McKinney is for the allegation he “intentionally killed Amber Spradlin by repeatedly stabbing her.” The complicity to tampering charges against all three were for the following allegations:

  • Removed, concealed or destroyed the clothing MK was wearing when Spradlin was killed.
  • Cleaned Spradlin’s blood from the kitchen sink.
  • Cleaned Spradlin’s blood from the laundry/utility room sink.
  • Removed concealed or destroyed a surveillance camera that would have captured Spradlin’s murder from the room in which she was killed.
  • Removed concealed or destroyed a digital video recorder which contained footage from surveillance cameras in the home where the murder occurred.
  • Removed concealed or destroyed the hard drive from the only desktop in the home which contained info about the surveillance cameras that were on the wireless network in the home.
A billboard calls for justice for Amber Spradlin

A billboard put up by Amber Spradlin’s family called for justice in her murder. (Scripps News Lexington)

The other complicity to tampering was the allegation they removed, concealed or destroyed the handle of the broken knife.

Spradlin was found dead, having been stabbed 11 times, in a Prestonburg home after a night out with her friends. Prior to Tuesday’s arrests, Spradlin’s family told Scripps News Lexington that several people had been in the home the morning of the murder, including the elder McKinney, who owns the property.

On Tuesday, Spradlin’s family watched as McKinney was arrested and noted that the arrest came 408 days after her murder.

 

