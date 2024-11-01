Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Judge denies Amber Spradlin murder suspect’s motion for lowered bond

Posted at 8:37 PM, October 31, 2024
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (Scripps News Lexington) — A request for lowered bond by one of the suspects in the death of Amber Spradlin in Floyd County was denied Monday.

Michael McKinney III is charged with the murder of Amber Spradlin. (Rowan County Detention Center via Scripps News Lexington)

Michael ‘MK’ McKinney III’s bond is set at $5 million, and Judge Eddy Coleman ordered Monday to keep that bond amount. McKinney is charged with murder and multiple counts of complicity to evidence tampering.

Attorneys for McKinney argued at a hearing Thursday and in their written motion that evidence in the case could tie another man in the house to Spradlin’s stabbing death, and pointed to McKinney’s lack of criminal history as reason that the bond should legally be lowered.

In Coleman’s order, he wrote that it appears that McKinney’s father “has adequate means to post a significant bond to secure his son’s bail.”

“Looking at the allegations as argued by the parties and supported by exhibits to their briefs, it is a finding of this Court that the current bail set by the Court is reasonable,” Coleman went on to write in explaining his denial of the motion.

McKinney’s father, Michael McKinney II, is charged with multiple counts of complicity to tampering with evidence along with a family friend, Josh Mullins.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Lexington, an E.W. Scripps Company.

