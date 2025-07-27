FL v. Alize Seymore: Tortured and Drowned Murder Trial

BARTOW, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida mother is standing trial on charges she tortured and murdered one of her own children, who was found dead in a bathtub.

Alize Seymore was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child, tampering with a witness, child abuse and causing a minor to become delinquent or dependent following the death of her son, 6-year-old Anthony Rouse. Alize’s husband, Tre, who was Rouse’s stepfather, was also charged in the case.

Police were initially called to Seymore’s home on April 22, 2023, for a reported drowning. They found the child face down in the bathtub, but noted the bathroom had no electricity or natural light and the doors to the bathroom had been locked. When Rouse was brought to the hospital, medical staff noticed he was covered in cigarette burns and had rectal bleeding.

In court documents, investigators said they found evidence that Alize and Tre would keep Rouse in a cage for hours at a time. Six other children living in the house told investigators they were rewarded for beating Rouse and forcing him into the cage. Rouse’s 10-year-old brother said he watched Tre drown the victim.

Search warrants served on Tre and Alize’s phones revealed images of Rouse in a cage and discussions about forcing him into the cage and abusing him. Hours before calling 911, Alize texted Tre, “I wanna put him up for adoption.”

Tre pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, child abuse and causing a minor to become delinquent or dependent and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. As part of the plea deal, Tre agreed to testify against Alize at her trial.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, July 28.