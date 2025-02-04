FL v. Gerald Radford: Dog Park Murder Trial

TAMPA, Fla. (Scripps News Tampa/Court TV) — A Florida man is standing trial for a fatal shooting at a Tampa dog park.

Gerald Radford testifies in court

Gerald Radford testifies in his own defense during a stand-your-ground hearing in Tampa. (Court TV)

Gerald Declan Radford is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 52-year-old John Walter Lay. Prosecutors are seeking additional hate-crime penalties if Radford is convicted at trial.

At a “Stand Your Ground” hearing in December, Radford testified he feared for his own life when he shot Lay. At the same hearing, several witnesses testified that Radford harassed Lay for months before the shooting, repeatedly using homophobic slurs.

Radford acknowledged using slurs against Lay. But he told prosecutors, under questioning, that he treated Lay differently because “of the way he treated me” and not because of his sexual orientation.

Radford, now 66, is facing 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

